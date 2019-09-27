Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh scene turned into hilarious meme
It's a scene featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh which has now prompted a wave of creativity among tweeple.
Housefull 4, the fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise is out and it’s prompted all sorts of reactions from people. While some have liked the trailer, others are not-so-convinced. Amidst this, one particular scene has managed to grab people’s attention.
We have collected some of the funniest memes on the scene. Take a look:
#Housefull4 #Housefull4Trailer— Abhijeet🇮🇳 (@imAbhijeetV) September 27, 2019
*Dad to my phone* pic.twitter.com/EuUK9adnD0
#Housefull4Trailer— ÀNup 👑 (@SarcsticBunny) September 27, 2019
examiners To all The students in a Exam Hall after being caught while Cheating : pic.twitter.com/biEZIyPqrS
#Housefull4Trailer— Perry (@Peerry_platypus) September 27, 2019
Akash ambani to his father pic.twitter.com/Htblknn1AB
Nobody :— ANKIT (@iAnkitk) September 27, 2019
In ladies hand beg *#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/g5vfjy3eJ6
My parents after checking my phone for 2 minutes #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/MxaaHJaEPp— Ed⚡ (@Ed_king23) September 27, 2019
In hostel— Robin (@iamryuzaki7) September 27, 2019
Me: Bhai kuch khane ke liye hai ?
Friend: Nhi
Me:#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/pLOT2hxW0N
AB de Villiers plays Unorthodox again & again.— Sudhanshu (@sudhanshu25_) September 27, 2019
Cricket fans :#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/ODm9Haovqm
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to hit theatres on October 26.
What’s your version of the meme?
First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:17 IST