Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh scene turned into hilarious meme

Housefull 4, the fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise is out and it’s prompted all sorts of reactions from people. While some have liked the trailer, others are not-so-convinced. Amidst this, one particular scene has managed to grab people’s attention.

It’s a scene featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh which has now prompted a wave of creativity among tweeple.

We have collected some of the funniest memes on the scene. Take a look:

examiners To all The students in a Exam Hall after being caught while Cheating : pic.twitter.com/biEZIyPqrS — ÀNup 👑 (@SarcsticBunny) September 27, 2019

My parents after checking my phone for 2 minutes #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/MxaaHJaEPp — Ed⚡ (@Ed_king23) September 27, 2019

Me: Bhai kuch khane ke liye hai ?

Friend: Nhi

Me:#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/pLOT2hxW0N — Robin (@iamryuzaki7) September 27, 2019

AB de Villiers plays Unorthodox again & again.



Cricket fans :#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/ODm9Haovqm — Sudhanshu (@sudhanshu25_) September 27, 2019

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to hit theatres on October 26.

What’s your version of the meme?

