Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh scene turned into hilarious meme

It's a scene featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh which has now prompted a wave of creativity among tweeple.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
We have collected some of the funniest memes on the scene.
We have collected some of the funniest memes on the scene. (Twitter/@Ed_king23)
         

Housefull 4, the fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise is out and it’s prompted all sorts of reactions from people. While some have liked the trailer, others are not-so-convinced. Amidst this, one particular scene has managed to grab people’s attention.

It’s a scene featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh which has now prompted a wave of creativity among tweeple.

We have collected some of the funniest memes on the scene. Take a look:

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to hit theatres on October 26.

What’s your version of the meme?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:17 IST

