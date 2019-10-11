e-paper
How does it feel to wake up before alarm goes off? Man explains with pic of potato, sparks reactions

The seemingly unassuming tweet, shared on October 10, soon hit the right chords with people.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has gathered over 3.6 lakh likes till now - and the numbers are increasing.
The tweet has gathered over 3.6 lakh likes till now - and the numbers are increasing.
         

If you are someone who can wake without the help of an alarm, then there is a chance you may not relate with a tweet that is now creating a stir among many people. For others, the tweet explaining how someone feels when they wake up before alarm goes off, may hit close to home.

“Me, opening my eyes to see I have two minutes left before my alarm clock goes off,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing an edited image of a potato.

The seemingly unassuming tweet, shared on October 10, soon hit the right chords with people. And, it’s clear from over 3.6 lakh likes and over 1 lakh retweet that it has accumulated till now.

Additionally, the post is attracting all sorts of comments from people. While some are simply amused by the tweet, a few are dropping their own versions. Some are also dropping hilarious GIFs to show their reaction.

 What’s your reaction?

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:00 IST

