How does it feel to wake up before alarm goes off? Man explains with pic of potato, sparks reactions

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:05 IST

If you are someone who can wake without the help of an alarm, then there is a chance you may not relate with a tweet that is now creating a stir among many people. For others, the tweet explaining how someone feels when they wake up before alarm goes off, may hit close to home.

“Me, opening my eyes to see I have two minutes left before my alarm clock goes off,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing an edited image of a potato.

Me, opening my eyes to see I have two minutes left before my alarm clock goes off: pic.twitter.com/LCtGclewhB — (((Sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢS))) (@scrueggs) October 10, 2019

The seemingly unassuming tweet, shared on October 10, soon hit the right chords with people. And, it’s clear from over 3.6 lakh likes and over 1 lakh retweet that it has accumulated till now.

Additionally, the post is attracting all sorts of comments from people. While some are simply amused by the tweet, a few are dropping their own versions. Some are also dropping hilarious GIFs to show their reaction.

me realising i was supposed to set it one hour earlier pic.twitter.com/E3o6PtGC2L — Natasha Stark ⎊ (@astudyinsab) October 10, 2019

Waking up a few hours before your alarm is lowkey one of the best feelings! pic.twitter.com/6Ed0gaK5r8 — Knezy (@Knezy97) October 11, 2019

Me going back to sleep pic.twitter.com/8WQgm4IN2F — Juan Turcios (@Thebestzcen1) October 11, 2019

Omg — Alyssa Shames (@itsashames) October 11, 2019

What’s your reaction?

