How to create a strong password you can actually remember? Google has an idea

it-s-viral

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:07 IST

The Internet is filled with memes and jokes on password fails and they show that despite using the Internet there are many who are to yet to learn how to amp up their password game. If you are sailing in the same boat, then this tweet by Google India may bring you some relief and in the process help you create a password which is not just strong but hilarious too.

Taking to Twitter, Google came up with a witty way on how to create and remember a strong password. “If you’re looking for ideas,” the tech giant tweeted. Then they wrote one needs to coin a new word and add that to the “number of dishes cooked in lockdown”, “favourite special character,” and “last song on your jhadu-time playlist.” And voila, there is your unique password.

Take a look at the tweet:

Take the Password Checkup to see which of your passwords need an update: https://t.co/f2zjUDw7is



If you're looking for ideas:

[coin a new word 🔡]

+[no. of dishes cooked in lockdown 🍛]

+[fave special character ⁉]

+[last song on your jhadu-time playlist 🎸] pic.twitter.com/D74Nf26mSK — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 11, 2020

