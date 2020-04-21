e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Google shares why people around the globe are searching the word ‘clapping’. The reason is very special

Google shares why people around the globe are searching the word ‘clapping’. The reason is very special

Google shared that this year the search for the word “clapping” has hit a record high and India is among the third in the list of countries where people searched for it the most.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows one of the pictures shared by Google as Instagram story.
The image shows one of the pictures shared by Google as Instagram story. (Instagram/Google)
         

Heath workers across the globe are continuously fighting on the frontlines in this war against coronavirus. Besides the risk of contracting the virus, they’re also facing the stress of an unprecedented health care challenge, on a daily basis. To show them respect and thank them for their selfless acts, people around the world are thanking them by clapping. In fact on March 22 at 5 pm, people in India collectively stood on their balconies to clap and thank emergency workers for their untiring service. Now, Google has shared an Instagram story related to this trend of clapping and it’s both surprising and sweet.

Google shared that this year the search for the word “clapping” has hit a record high and India is among the third in the list of countries where people searched for it the most. The world is also asking when to clap, Google added in their story.

Here’s what they shared:

Google Instagram story image 1.
Google Instagram story image 1.
Google Instagram story image 2.
Google Instagram story image 2.
Google Instagram story image 3.
Google Instagram story image 3.
Google Instagram story image 4.
Google Instagram story image 4.
Google Instagram story image 5.
Google Instagram story image 5.

Every now and then, Google finds news ways to thank the frontline workers – be it with special doodles or YouTube videos.

They also shared a story weeks ago on heathcare workers and how best everyone can help them. Unsurprisingly, the answer is by staying at home and breaking the chain of the virus spread.

What do you think about Google’s Instagram stories?

