Janta Curfew: India claps together to thank emergency workers. Videos will give you goosebumps

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:02 IST

‘Clap for our carers’, is the hashtag that is currently trending on Twitter and the videos shared using it captures the true spirit of India – unity in diversity. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, people from different corners of the country answered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. At 5 pm, they came out to clap and thank those who are fighting in the frontline in this war against coronavirus. It’s not just the sound of clapping that filled the air, many people also blew conch shells to express their gratitude.

Here’s a video where the sound of conch can be heard and there’s a chance that this unified sound of the nation will give you goosebumps.

Immense response to #JuntaCurfew #clapforourcarers People clapping to encourage on ground working heroes in this #CoronavirusPandemic Someone played Shankh also😍 pic.twitter.com/mqSDYhKFkE — Superstar Rajini (@RoflRajanikant) March 22, 2020

“Never in my life have I seen people standing up and participating for a cause in unison,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video – and many voiced this same notion too.

Never in my life i have seen people standing up and participating for a cause in unison.#pmo #JantaCurfew #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/84Mmath7kN — Sumit Tripathi (@alphaknight191) March 22, 2020

“What a moment. pure goosebumps,” wrote another user of the micro-blogging site. “To the doctors nurses, health staff, police administration, cleaners and thousands others who put themselves in danger to make our life safe. Kudos to you guys,” he further added.

What a moment.. Pure goosebumps... To the doctors nurses health staff police administration cleaners and thousands other who put themselves in danger to make our life safe. Kudos to you guys 🙌🙌🙌 #clapforourcarers #ClapAt5pm #clapforcarers #fightagainstcorona pic.twitter.com/fiR1DmLyl2 — Sudip Chakraborty (@sudipdatsme) March 22, 2020

Yet another Twitter user described the moment as “unforgettable.” They wrote, “These 5 minutes of emotional upsurge shall remain etched on my memory for the rest of my life.” And, then added a note of thanks for the “the heroes who are working tirelessly for us.”

UNFORGETTABLE! These 5 minutes of emotional upsurge shall remain etched on my memory for the rest of my life.

Even in such tough times PM @narendramodi made the entire country come together to thank the heroes who are working tirelessly for us.#5baje5minute #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/yY8gjwLTCE — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) March 22, 2020

It’s not just the adults that are participating in the clapping initiative, these tiny toddlers did their parts too:

#clapforourcarers thank you so much for all the efforts you put for our safety and comfort... You are the real HERO pic.twitter.com/JzEmR47bZ6 — Navabharathi (@Navabharathi10) March 22, 2020

Take a look at the video where an entire family came out in their yard to clap and express their thanks:

About an hour before 5 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and reminded people about the event. “Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19,” the PM tweeted.

Did you notice similar scenes in your localities too?