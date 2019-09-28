Huge deer gets trapped in deep puddle, a group of brave men rescue it. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:51 IST

A video – which many may call a true example of humanity – is now creating a stir among people. There is a chance that you will say the same after watching the clip involving a group of cyclists and a huge deer.

Shared on the Facebook page Club ciclista Huescar 1925 on September 21, the video shows the group of men working together to pull the frightened deer out of the deep puddle caused by flood. It shows four men pulling the animal by its antlers to get it out of the water. Initially, they remain unsuccessful, but after moments of struggle they succeed. Soon after being rescued, the deer leaps up and runs away towards a nearby area covered with trees.

The video, till now, has amassed more than 2 lakh views – and still counting. Also, it has gathered over 3,000 likes and shares.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. There were many who appreciated the gesture of the men, some, however, were concerned about the deer’s antlers.

“Cool. Gotta be brave to take life by the horns,” commented a Twitter user. “Well done,” simply said another. “Fantastic help. Love this,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the rescue video?

