Huge rat crawls out of a bag of bread at eatery, video horrifies people

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:25 IST

A video involving a rat and a bag of bread is the latest inclusion to the list of clips that has left netizens horrified and disgusted. The video, which is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, shows a huge rat crawling out of a bag of bread.

The video shows two bags of bread kept side by side on a countertop when suddenly one of them starts shaking. Within seconds, a huge rat climbs out of one of the packets onto a pile of plastic lids kept on the same countertop. Finally, the furry rodent disappears behind an oven.

Applegreen has temporarily closed its Cherry Orchard service station following what it describes as a pest control issue, The company has launched an investigation after a video showed a rat 🐀 in a food preparation area at the store pic.twitter.com/Dn8md6Ho6b — Anthony Kelly 🇮🇪 (@Anthony88493393) September 19, 2019

The video was recorded at the Applegreen Service Station in Ballyfermot, Dublin, reports Irish Mirror. Netizens couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the viral video.

“Would you like some rat with that?” jokingly commented a Facebook user. “Health conscious [rat] going for brown bread,” wrote another. “I wouldn’t stand to video him ... would be gone screaming out the door,” commented a third. “This is disgusting,” wrote a fourth.

“Our Cherry Orchard site has been temporarily closed following a pest control issue. We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards. The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously,” a spokesperson of Applegreen told Irish Mirror.

How would you react if you come across such a situation?

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:22 IST