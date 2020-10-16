e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Human puts mic in front of snoring cat, result is hilarious. Watch

Human puts mic in front of snoring cat, result is hilarious. Watch

Shared on Reddit, the video shows an individual holding a microphone in front of a snoring cat sleeping on a couch.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the sleeping cat.
The image shows the sleeping cat. (Reddit/@Tenshin_Ryuuk)
         

Cats are cute, cats are cuddly, and cats are derpy. That is probably the reason why people often love to see videos involving the furry lifelines so much. This clip, of a snoring cat is a fine inclusion to that category. It is also the type of video which may tickle your funny bone.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows an individual holding a microphone in front of a snoring cat sleeping on a couch. The video gets even funnier towards the end when the feline jolts out of sleep hearing it’s own snoring. Take a look at the clip that since being shared has gathered more than 26,000 upvotes and tons of responses from people. There were some who tried to guess the perspective of the cat whilst others came up with various hilarious responses.

However, before knowing what people wrote take a look at the video:

Just a cat snoring into a microphone from r/aww

“Is there a subreddit for videos whose subject matter is so hilarious that the footage is shaky because the person filming it can’t stop laughing? Because if not there should be, and this would be the top post!” wrote a Redditor. Indeed the video is absolutely hilarious.

“Someone needs to make a beat out of this,” commented a third. Now, that is something we would love to hear!

What do you think of the cat video?

Also Read | This kitten has been named Potter for the perfect reason. He’s magical

tags
top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In