Hyderabad eatery makes record for most biryani servings. Guess how many?

A city-based chain of restaurants has entered into the ‘Limca Book of Records 2019’ for the most number of servings of biryani in a calendar year.

Paradise Food Court had dished out over 70 lakh servings in 2017, a press release from the restaurant said Thursday.

“Limca Book has recorded that Paradise Food Court has sold 70,44,289 biryani servings between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017....The achievement is recorded in the 2019 edition of the Limca Book of Records,” the release said.

For over six decades, Paradise has been an integral part of Hyderabad culture, its culinary uniqueness and has been the destination for every occasion and celebration irrespective of the season, it added.

Chief executive officer of Paradise Food Court Gautam Gupta said, “Entering the Limca Book of Records and being rated as the Restaurant Serving Best Biryani by the Asia Food Congress give us twin joy, and a testament to the love our loyal customers shower on us.”

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 20:21 IST