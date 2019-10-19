Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a dramatic leap. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:00 IST

In the latest edition of incredible-wildlife-incidents, we have a video of a hyena trying to attack a leopard. The video – which displays speed and swiftness of both the animals – has created quite a stir among people on social media. There is a chance that you’ll find it fascinating too.

Though it’s not clear who recorded the video, it was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The video shows the hyena and the leopard coming face-to-face from two opposite directions. The hyena tries to attack the big cat, almost at the same time the leopard twitches and jumps upwards towards a tree. Within splits of seconds, the leopard climbs it and avoids an engagement with the scavenger.

“Sometimes the gap between life and death is a jump,” Nanda wrote. Further adding, lions and hyenas are the “only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows.” In the next line he explains the leopard’s leap saying that the animal did that to avoid “risk to injury or death by fighting a hyena.”

Take a look at the incredible video:

Sometimes the gap between life & death is a jump.

Lions & hyenas are the only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows. It avoids risk to injury or death fighting a hyena. pic.twitter.com/XstMxXdGV8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 18, 2019

Since being shared some 21 hours back, the video has gathered much attention from tweeple. Till now, it has amassed more than 4,300 views and close to 500 likes.

Here’s how people reacted:

I likes the way the leopard plotted the entice action scene. Precision in the first halt with a twitch to avoid collision. Then the leap.. hyena had no clue..

Amazing cat — RAVISANKAR MULLATH (@agnivrishti) October 18, 2019

Wow! — K Aranjit Patra (@AranjitPatra) October 18, 2019

Superb Grab 👌Thanks for sharing — Puneet27 (@Puneet2712) October 19, 2019

Are hyenas that strong!!!! — Manoj Nuchin (@ManojNuchhin) October 19, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:55 IST