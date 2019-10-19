e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a dramatic leap. Watch

Though it’s not clear who recorded the video, it was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The hyena tries to attack the leopard.
The hyena tries to attack the leopard. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

In the latest edition of incredible-wildlife-incidents, we have a video of a hyena trying to attack a leopard. The video – which displays speed and swiftness of both the animals – has created quite a stir among people on social media. There is a chance that you’ll find it fascinating too.

Though it’s not clear who recorded the video, it was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The video shows the hyena and the leopard coming face-to-face from two opposite directions. The hyena tries to attack the big cat, almost at the same time the leopard twitches and jumps upwards towards a tree. Within splits of seconds, the leopard climbs it and avoids an engagement with the scavenger.

“Sometimes the gap between life and death is a jump,” Nanda wrote. Further adding, lions and hyenas are the “only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows.” In the next line he explains the leopard’s leap saying that the animal did that to avoid “risk to injury or death by fighting a hyena.”

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being shared some 21 hours back, the video has gathered much attention from tweeple. Till now, it has amassed more than 4,300 views and close to 500 likes.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:55 IST

tags
top news
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
‘All efforts to help PMC Bank depositors’: Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra polls
‘All efforts to help PMC Bank depositors’: Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News