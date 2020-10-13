e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / IAS officer rejoins work 14 days after giving birth, brings baby with her

IAS officer rejoins work 14 days after giving birth, brings baby with her

“I am an IAS officer so I have to look after my service,” said Modinagar sub-divisional magistrate Saumya Pandey.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
Saumya Pandey with her daughter.
Saumya Pandey with her daughter. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

In commendable dedication to duty, Modinagar sub-divisional magistrate Saumya Pandey, who was appointed the nodal officer for Covid in Ghaziabad district this July, rejoined office a fortnight after she gave birth, her baby girl in tow.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, “I am an IAS officer so I have to look after my service. Due to Covid-19, there is a responsibility on all. God has given women the strength to give birth to her child and care for the child. In rural India, women do their household and work related to their livelihood in pregnancy during the near days of delivery and after giving birth they take care of the child and also manage their work and household. Similarly, it is the blessings of God that I am able to do my administrative work with my three week old girl child.”

“My family has supported me lot in this. My whole Tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration which is like a family to me gave me support during the pregnancy and post-delivery. District Magistrate and administration’s staff supported me throughout my pregnancy period as well as after my delivery,” she said.

The SDM said, “From July to September, I was the Nodal officer for COVID in Ghaziabad. In September I took 22 days- leave during my operation. Two weeks after the delivery, I joined the Tehsil.”

“Every pregnant woman should take necessary precautions while working during COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

tags
top news
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In