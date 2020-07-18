‘If 2020 is telling us anything...’ This man’s tweet has struck a chord with tweeple

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:43 IST

2020 has been a challenging year so far for many. However, there are those people who are seeing the proverbial silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds. Many are taking to social media to write about the things that they are thankful for and the lessons that they’ve learnt so far in this tough year and sharing it with others. One such tweet about what 2020 is telling us has gone viral and is collecting a ton of responses from tweeple.

“Man if 2020 is telling us anything... it’s telling us enjoy the moments we have and don’t take any day... anything... or anyone for granted,” tweeted Melly Mel on June 15. His post has since collected over 2.1 lakh likes and more than 77,000 retweets - and still counting.

Man if 2020 is telling us anything... it’s telling us enjoy the moments we have and don’t take any day... anything... or anyone for granted. — Melly Mel ♛ (@90sbabyvibes3) July 15, 2020

The post has managed to strike a chord with thousands who are also sharing similar thoughts.

Someone mentions how this is a good time to acknowledge the things one has and use this time to work on oneself.

Everything that’s been happening this year has really been brought to that exact point. To slow down life fr, acknowledge what we truly have in our lives and to be more appreciative. Includes working on yourself to become a better version of yourself. — Yamii🌻 (@yamiixiii) July 16, 2020

Here’s another Twitter user saying a time like this should help bring people together.

Every sense of the word normal has been stripped away from all of us, if that can’t bring us together idk what will — keido (@JahvonGrey) July 16, 2020

This individual shares their thoughts on life

I wish everyone understood this, even without a pandemic going on. We are not on this earth very long, even though it feels like an eternity some days... — 𝕒𝕔𝕚𝕕 𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕞 (@astrozombies) July 16, 2020

“Health is wealth,” reminds this person

Being alive is enough gain for this year. Never mind any unmet target. Health is wealth. — *abs*🌍 (@abbasoladejo) July 16, 2020

Here’s what another individual has to say…

I genuinely have learned this over the last few months. I’m making the best with what i got now. It’s game changing — PPJ (@JennyWestendorf) July 16, 2020

This person shares a message about animals and the environment

Also.. to not exploit/harm animals and our enviroment! — Mary-Louise 🏳️‍🌈🌍 (@x_MaryLouise_x) July 16, 2020

And this tiny but important reminder

always enjoy the little things in life ❣️ — brooke (@dotkomm_) July 16, 2020

What do you think about 2020 so far and what are some of the things you’ve learnt this year?