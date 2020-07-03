If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day

Twitter user @raycont_ shared a tweet which details how an Airbnb they were staying at, left a little note about the neighbourhood dog Josie. The note mentions how Josie is well looked after by her owners and loves to pop over for a visit. It adds that she’s friendly and super gentle doggo and should she visit, they’ve left a few treats that can be given to her.

While the note itself is adorable, what makes the tweet even more delightful is that it details how Josie did in fact visit the Airbnb.

“The Airbnb we’re staying at left a note about the neighborhood dog and look who pulled up today,” says the tweet. There are also pictures of Josie and she looks adorable.

The Airbnb we’re staying at left a note about the neighborhood dog and look who pulled up today pic.twitter.com/k8Lym4TYSd — . (@raycont_) June 29, 2020

Shared on June 30, this tweet has collected over 2.7 lakh likes and more than 33,000 retweets - and still counting. Of course people haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to this tale about Josie.

“Ok not to be dramatic but I would die for Josie,” posted a Twitter user. “This is the best Airbnb ever. If you put in the property description ‘friendly neighborhood dog will come visit during your stay’ there is a 100% chance I’m booking,” shared another.

“That 3rd picture she’s like ‘Oh heeeeeey, they mentioned me; you got treats?’” joked a third. “Need the location just for the experience,” shared a fourth.

Some shared similar experiences they’ve had:

We stayed in a holiday home in France and there was a chocolate brown labrador which belonged to the owners and she would use the holiday home like her own. It was brilliant! They left a sign saying ‘please don’t feed her - she’s a Labrador and will pretend she hasn’t eaten!!’ 😆 — Luna’s Mum (@woowoo6401) June 30, 2020

Here she is 💕 pic.twitter.com/d9xYgf6tX0 — Emma Pattison (@emma_pattison) June 30, 2020

we had something similar happen where a neighborhood cat kept slipping into the airbnb and walking around like she owned the place. her name was Lilu and she was precious. pic.twitter.com/9jHqhHZ73U — ily (twitch art stream today!) (@ilypge) July 1, 2020

McGregor Lodge in Estes Park had a resident dog who would go to every cabin to say hi. 10 years later and my kids still say that was the favorite part of the trip. — Lilly (@LillyBob93) July 1, 2020

Rocky :) Airbnb neighbour's dog :) big baby and attention whore. He did a lot of waiting right there for us to play with him. I miss him! He was a sweetie. pic.twitter.com/jq9DhH7Vig — owolivia (@oliviaannekent) July 1, 2020

Well, Josie and all these other doggies have definitely got us beaming from ear to ear. What about you?