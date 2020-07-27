e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Incredible video captures lioness roaring at lion, leaves people amazed

Incredible video captures lioness roaring at lion, leaves people amazed

Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the clip has piqued people’s attention after being shared on a Twitter profile named Wild India.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the video shows a lioness and a lion fighting with each other .
Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the video shows a lioness and a lion fighting with each other .(Twitter/@WildIndia)
         

Videos of wild animals interacting with each other in their natural habitat make for incredible watches. The Internet is treasure trove of such clips and this one is among them. This fascinating footage captured at Gir National Park in Gujarat is making netizens gasp in wonder. The video shows a lioness and a lion fighting with each other as tourists in jeeps watch from afar.

Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the clip has piqued people’s attention after being shared on a Twitter profile named Wild India.

The 22-second-long clip opens with a mighty roar from the lioness as the lion looks on. The altercation goes on and at one point, the lioness also strikes the lion with its paw. The roars of the lions will leave you with goosebumps.

“The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara,” reads the caption and it’s indeed a sight to behold.

Posted on July 26, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views and more than 9,800 likes. People were amazed to see this marvelous glimpse of nature.

Here’s how tweeple reacted: 

Earlier this year in January, a video of two tigers battling it out made its way onto Twitter and left people stunned.

What are your thoughts about this amazing clip?

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In