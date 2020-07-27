Incredible video captures lioness roaring at lion, leaves people amazed

it-s-viral

Videos of wild animals interacting with each other in their natural habitat make for incredible watches. The Internet is treasure trove of such clips and this one is among them. This fascinating footage captured at Gir National Park in Gujarat is making netizens gasp in wonder. The video shows a lioness and a lion fighting with each other as tourists in jeeps watch from afar.

Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the clip has piqued people’s attention after being shared on a Twitter profile named Wild India.

The 22-second-long clip opens with a mighty roar from the lioness as the lion looks on. The altercation goes on and at one point, the lioness also strikes the lion with its paw. The roars of the lions will leave you with goosebumps.

“The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara,” reads the caption and it’s indeed a sight to behold.

The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT — Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 26, 2020

Posted on July 26, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views and more than 9,800 likes. People were amazed to see this marvelous glimpse of nature.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Earlier this year in January, a video of two tigers battling it out made its way onto Twitter and left people stunned.

What are your thoughts about this amazing clip?