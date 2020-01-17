ICYMI: Tigers fight it out as shocked tourists watch. Roars will haunt you

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:40 IST

Sighting a tiger during a wildlife safari is an experience not everyone gets to witness. Some tourists managed to have an experience far big when they saw two grown tigers battling it out in front of them. A video circulating on social media captures the thrilling fight between the two big cats. The tigers’ roars will make you anxious.

Among the many posts doing the rounds online, one has been shared by Twitter user Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest officer. “Territorial fight between two full grown tigers,” he says in a tweet. He also advises people to watch the video with headphones to “hear the powerful roar and its echo from Indian forests.”

The video shows a jeep backing as the two tigers growl at each other. After some intense moments, one of the tigers pounces at the other and the two get entangled in a fierce fight.

Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. The powerful Roar and it's echo from Indian #forests. Forwarded via Whatsapp by friend. pic.twitter.com/YazNX2DLbS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 14, 2020

Since being shared on January 14, the video has collected over 95,000 views. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 7,000 likes and more than 2,500 retweets. Several people have posted comments on the video.

“How fortunate are all those who witnessed this live... wow!” says a Twitter user. “Wow, never seen anything like that. I wish it was captured in high definition. Thank you for sharing,” says another. “Listen to roar on a headset… gives you goosebumps. What magnificent animals,” says a third.

Many others have posted comments about the conversation of the onlookers and how it has hampered the thrill of the video.

“Great video. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the people who recorded the video are clueless and ‘disrespectful’ towards what they have witnessed. Can’t they just keep calm?” says a Twitter user. “What annoys the most is the commentary in the background. It should be like ‘keep calm and listen to the roar’,” comments another.

What do you think of the video?