India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and Shein, Twitter reactions are epic

People have now taken to Twitter to express their reactions on ban of apps like Shein and TikTok with hilarious memes.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People have shared all sorts of tweets on the ban and some of them are hilarious.
People have shared all sorts of tweets on the ban and some of them are hilarious. (Twitter/@chubbycheeks_19)
         

The government, in a major decision, banned 59 Chinese apps including video sharing platform TikTok and shopping site Shein. Since the order, the applications have been removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India.

Several people have now taken to Twitter to express their feelings about ban on these apps, especially on TikTok and Shein. From rib-tickling memes to hilarious tweets, people are sharing all sorts of posts to express themselves. We have collected some for you, check them out to see if you relate to any.

Here is a Twitter user who used a dialogue by Priyanka Chopra from the film Bajirao Mastani to express how people may feel about the ban on Shein.

This individual imagined what the TikTok users may be saying now that the app is banned:

This person shared a single meme for users of both the apps:

As the news of the ban hit social media, many speculated the list may also contain the game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG). Though previously banned and later reinstated, this game is not on the recent list. That, however, didn’t deter netizens from coming up with funny memes. Just like this one shared by a Twitter user:

Someone also included people’s feelings about ban on the shopping app Club Factory using a meme featuring a dialogue by Kangana Ranaut from the film Queen:

What are your reactions on banning of these apps?

