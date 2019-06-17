Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Couple’s half-and-half jerseys for India-Pakistan match wins Twitter

A Twitter user Lakshmi Kaul spotted the couple during Sunday’s India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match. In her tweet she wrote about being intrigued by the jerseys worn by them.

it's viral Updated: Jun 17, 2019 14:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Couple,India
The tweet has won over Twitter, collecting over 13,000 “likes” and about 2,600 retweets. (Twitter/@KaulLakshmi)

A couple’s unique attire during Sunday’s India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match has struck a chord with many on social media. The couple donned special t-shirts made by combining the jerseys of India and Pakistan.

The pictures of the couple were shared by Twitter user Lakshmi Kaul. In her tweet she wrote about being intrigued by the jerseys worn by the Canadian couple. “Husband is from Pakistan, wife from India so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them!” she tweeted. “Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket,” she added.

The post has won over Twitter, collecting over 13,000 “likes” and about 2,600 retweets. Several people posted comments to share their reaction on the special attire.

“Love these guys, most Indians and Pakistanis are divided and these guys are UNITED TOGETHER,” wrote a Twitter user. Another commented, “Just brilliant to see. I want peace too”. Check out some of the other comments below:

What do you think of this couple’s unique jerseys?

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:30 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics