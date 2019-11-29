e-paper
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh. Interested?

The job entails sleeping every night for nine hours, every week for 100 days

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this job, all you have to do is fall asleep – literally.(representational image)(Pexels)
         

An Indian startup came up with an internship for those who love to sleep. In this job, all you have to do is fall asleep – literally. Sleep solutions startup Wakefit is looking for candidates to join their “sleep internship 2020 batch”.

They posted the offer on their website and invited people to apply.

Under the skills required, the post informs that anyone who has a “fanatical passion” and “an innate ability” to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity are welcome. Further, wittily, it also says that the dress code for this “dream job” is pajamas.

The job entails sleeping every night for nine hours, every week for 100 days – all that along with a stipend of Rs. 1 lakh.

“We are looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives. The Sleep Internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping well,” Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit.co told Business Insider.

The company will monitor the sleeping patterns of the interns. They will also be given counselling sessions and sleep trackers. It will help the company to monitor the sleep experiences of the candidates before and after using their mattresses.

“This initiative is another step towards making sleep an integral part of maintaining work-life balance in our lives,” added Ramalingegowda.

