Indo-Pak same sex couple look breathtaking in fairy tale wedding. See pics

The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Los Angeles
Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event.
Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event. (Instagram/biancamaieli)
         

The Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California and photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm. According to reports, Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love.

The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies. Bianca sported a ravishing ivory sari with heavy gold embroidery. She finished off the look with gorgeous pearl necklace, maang tika and bangles. She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: “Life is sweeter with you...”

Saima chose a black sherwani with gold and colourful embroidery. She teamed it up with a matching stole and a pearl neck piece. To add to her looks, she sported gold aviator glasses.

Several people dropped congratulatory comments on the pictures. There were many who called the pictures “beautiful.” “So beautiful god bless both of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “A queen found another! Beautiful couple. Wishing countless blessings the couple,” commented another. “Stunning,” wrote a third.

Earlier this month, another Hindu-Muslim same-sex couple, hailing from India and Pakistan respectively, created a stir among people with their breathtaking images.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:16 IST

