Home / It's Viral / Injured cobra undergoes surgery at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, released into wild later

Injured cobra undergoes surgery at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, released into wild later

The snake was immediately anesthetised & deep wound was closed using unique surgical techniques.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Panchkula, Haryana
The image is a screengrab from the video showing the surgery on the injured cobra.(ANI)
         

A badly injured snake was treated using a surgical technique at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary Hospital at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

“A badly injured young cobra treated at Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary hospital at National Training center for Dogs in Bhanu, Haryana. The snake was immediately anesthetised & deep wound was closed using unique surgical techniques. The snake was cared for 15 days before being released into the wild,” informed a tweet shared on ITBP official handle on Wednesday.

Yesterday, ITBP officials rescued two wild deer including a Sambar deer which was stranded in the field and the other deer, a fawn was found dehydrated. Both animals were given first aid later were transported and released into the nearby forest.

China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
