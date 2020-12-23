e-paper
Two deer rescued by ITBP officials from Panchkula, Haryana

Both animals were given first aid and treated by veterinary officials of Indo Tibetan Border Police.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Panchkula, Haryana
The image shows ITBP officials tending to one of the deer.
The image shows ITBP officials tending to one of the deer.(ANI)
         

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals (NTCD&A) at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

The rescued animals including a Sambar deer were stranded in the field and unable to run. The other deer, a fawn was found dehydrated and in a dying state, according to a press release.

Both animals were given first aid and treated by veterinary officials of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and later were transported and released into the nearby forest,” it said.

