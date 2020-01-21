Is it fire flowing from a waterfall? Incredible ‘firefall’ video wows people

it-s-viral

Nature is the ultimate artist and a video of a “firefall”, which is now going viral, captures that perfectly. Filmed at Yosemite National Park, California, the clip showcases a natural phenomenon which takes place every year. Though similar clips are shared on social media every year, the incredible and beautiful spectacle never fails to mesmerize people.

“’Firefall’ at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie,” Twitter user Domenico Calia wrote and shared the video. “But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow,” the user added.

"Firefall" at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow. pic.twitter.com/kP2aFmM6Cg — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) January 19, 2020

Since being shared on January 19, the video has gathered close to 4.3 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 4.1 lakh likes and about 98,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some called it a “magical place”, others commented how incredible the “firefall” looks. Also, some were reminded about their visit to Yosemite National Park. Take a look at the different comments people dished out.

Spent my honeymoon in Yosemite and it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I have been. It's on my bucket list to see those sequioa trees again, I brought a cone from one home the size of a football, it was proudly given to my nephew for his schools nature table. — Neil (@forward_wing) January 20, 2020

Fantastic! Mother Nature is the greatest artist ever — Sargeby (@Sargeby1) January 20, 2020

Don't play it down!

A normal waterfall can still be fantastic and magical.



Here's the evidence. — Evermore® (@EvermorePark) January 21, 2020

So pretty! — Steelers & JrzyGrl was-Jarheads daughter (@RuzZuriel10) January 19, 2020

The “firefall” comes to life when rays of setting sun hit the waterfall at a particular angle, reports CNN. It happens every year for a short period of time.

What do you think of “firefall” video?