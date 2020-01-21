e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Is it fire flowing from a waterfall? Incredible ‘firefall’ video wows people

“Firefall” is filmed at Yosemite National Park, California.

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:20 IST
‘Firefall’ video has gathered 4.3 million views, till now.
‘Firefall’ video has gathered 4.3 million views, till now. (Twitter/Domenico Calia)
         

Nature is the ultimate artist and a video of a “firefall”, which is now going viral, captures that perfectly. Filmed at Yosemite National Park, California, the clip showcases a natural phenomenon which takes place every year. Though similar clips are shared on social media every year, the incredible and beautiful spectacle never fails to mesmerize people.

“’Firefall’ at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie,” Twitter user Domenico Calia wrote and shared the video. “But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow,” the user added.

Since being shared on January 19, the video has gathered close to 4.3 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 4.1 lakh likes and about 98,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some called it a “magical place”, others commented how incredible the “firefall” looks. Also, some were reminded about their visit to Yosemite National Park. Take a look at the different comments people dished out.

The “firefall” comes to life when rays of setting sun hit the waterfall at a particular angle, reports CNN. It happens every year for a short period of time.

What do you think of “firefall” video?

