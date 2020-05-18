e-paper
Is this burger bun Beyoncé? Because it is looking flawless

Is this burger bun Beyoncé? Because it is looking flawless

Check out this aesthetically pleasing burger bun that is making Tweeple lose all their cool.

it-s-viral Updated: May 18, 2020 15:35 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
. Looking at this smooth-looking bun will probably make you want to hit it up for some skincare tips.
. Looking at this smooth-looking bun will probably make you want to hit it up for some skincare tips. (Twitter/@otter_weekend)
         

Ever wished your skin looked like the top of a burger? No? Well, there is a first time for everything. Looking at this smooth-looking bun will probably make you want to hit it up for some skincare tips.

Posted on Twitter, the image has been shared with a caption that reads, “Drop that skincare routine”. Wondering why this Twitter user is asking an inanimate food item for tips on how to get clearer skin? Well, check out the seamless surface of this bun and you might end up doing the same.

Since its posting on May 17, the tweet has garnered over 27,000 retweets and over 2 lakh likes. Tweeple have reacted to this unlikely post hilariously but we’ll let the original poster give you a summary of the thread.

Ready to take a deep-dive into the strange side of Twitter? Here are some of the most irreverently funny reactions.

You cannot unsee this after having seen it once.

Is this a threat? Why is the bun smiling? We are very confused.

Is that...is that...is that Nicolas Cage?

One Twitter user said, “She’s glowing,” referring to the bun. Whilst another person wrote, “Dude that bun is too perfect. Throw it out, it’s spooky”.

“Bro this bun is facetuned,” read one comment on the thread. While another individual proclaimed, “She uses glycolic acid for sure sis”.

Okay, be right back, trying to buy some glycolic acid if it helps us look like this bun. Will you be doing the same?

Also read| This way of eating a burger has Reddit users ‘mildly infuriated’ - and us highly entertained

