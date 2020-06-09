e-paper
Is this cat 'drinking' another kitty? Watch video to find out

Is this cat ‘drinking’ another kitty? Watch video to find out

You may laugh harder than expected at this video of two cats.

Jun 09, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows Michaele’s cat children resting together.
There are many physical ways of showing affection in the domesticated animal kingdom. There are the gentle paw taps, the usually much-appreciated belly rubs and forehead caresses, as well as the universal nose boops. However, this may be the first time we’ve seen a kitty ‘drink’ its companion to showcase love.

This video was initially shared on TikTok on May 30. Posted on cat mom Michaele’s account, the clip is captioned, “’You are soooo dirty brother!’ said Kimba”.

The recording shows Michaele’s cat children resting together. Kimba, the feline referenced to in the caption, is perched over its other siblings who are possibly napping. Kimba holds another feline’s head in its tiny paws and starts licking all over.

Michaele decides to have a little fun with this action and starts making slurping noises every time Kimba goes in for a lick. The feline looks almost curious about these strange sounds. It looks up at the camera after every lick to see if the noise is reciprocated. To our amusement, it is. This whole ordeal goes on for a total of 25-highly entertaining-seconds.

The post currently has over 3 million views and almost 8 lakh likes. Additionally, the clip is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how netizens reacted to Kimba the kitty’s derpy actions. One TikTok user said, “How did you not burst out laughing while doing this? So adorable”. While another individual wrote, “He’s like ‘Is this really what I sound like?’”.

Redditors also hilariously tried to guess Kimba’s perspective. “He’s looking at you like ‘What are you gonna do about it?’” read one comment. Another Reddit user declared, “I licked it, so it’s mine”.

What are your thoughts on Kimba the kitty and its derpy licks?

Also Read | This cat is so affectionate that you may think it has been possessed by the spirit of a dog. Watch

