Is this cat knighting the other? Or performing an exorcism? You decide!

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:54 IST

It is no lie that we love and respect our feline friends. However, it is also true that their behaviour can be particularly peculiar sometimes. This cat duo is no exception to the rule. After having watched this interaction many-a-times we have come up empty-handed for an answer about what these cats are doing. What is your guess?

This just over 20-second-long clip was posted on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’. Shared on April 20, it has been captioned “Cat exorcism”. Yet, watching this interaction we’re not sure if that is what is exactly happening here.

The recording starts with Cat 1 resting its paw on Cat 2’s head. Cat 2 carefully wiggles away, sometimes letting Cat 1 pet it. A moment into this play Cat 2 even leans into the other’s touch. A few more seconds in though, Cat 2 fully attacks Cat 1, knocking it to the ground. Cats, who knows what they are thinking?

The post currently has over 30,700 upvotes and more than 300 comments.

Redditors couldn’t keep themselves from making jokes about this hiss-terical interaction. One person said, “The power of mice compels you”. While another commented, “May catnips be with you”. To which somebody on the thread responded with, “And also with you”.

“That shouldn’t have made me laugh so hard,” read one comment. We agree, this video may or may not have made us giggle for 10-minutes straight. Who is keeping track anyway? But fur-real, what are these feline friends doing here? Is it a dominance thing? A bonding exercise? Let us know!