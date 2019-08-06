On Article 370, BJP MLA took oath 30 years ago. He can sleep better now, literally

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:48 IST

Now that the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 has been revoked, a Rajasthan BJP leader can sleep easy -- literally.

Nearly 30 years back, Madan Dilawar took a vow that he would not sleep in a “comfortable bed” till the Article is revoked, he told PTI.

The five-time MLA and twice minister in the Rajasthan government, Dilawar stopped using a mattress at home, he said on Tuesday.

The MLA, who represents the Ramganj Mandi constituency in Kota district, carried a mat and a bed sheet along when he travelled.

“I took the pledge in February 1990 that I will not sleep on a comfortable bed till Article 370 status was abrogated for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Since then, I carry a mat and a bed sheet whenever I am on tour. I sleep on it when I am at my home and even when I stay at a circuit house,” Dilawar said.

The Centre on Monday revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Dilawar said the dream has come true.

“The local people have organised various events on August 8, after which I will sleep in a bed,” he added.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:41 IST