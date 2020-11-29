Jaguar named Bella shows how ‘cats will be cats’

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:38 IST

Do you love cats? Are you a cat parent? Do you often find yourself checking out cat content on the Internet? In other words, are you someone who loves the company of the felines or enjoys their videos? If your answer to even one of the questions asked above is “Yes”, then there is a high possibility that you’re aware of how much cats love to curl up. It turns out, it’s not just the pet cats who love that, even the big cats abide by that rule. Just like Bella, the jaguar.

Shared on Reid Park Zoo’s official Instagram profile, this picture of Bella shows her all curled up inside a bed made of hay.

“Cats will be cats, no matter the size! Bella, the jaguar, enjoys curling up in this large tub of soft hay; the perfect jumbo cat bed!” the park wrote while sharing the picture.

Since being shared just 11 hours ago, the post has gathered a whole lot of love from people. The share currently has over 1,700 likes and many appreciative comments.

“What a comfy bed! Bella looks like she enjoys her life A LOT!” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s a nice chilly desert morning, purrfect for a cat nap!” commented another. There were several who called her cute.

What do you think of the picture?