‘Janta curfew March 22’ trends on Twitter as Indians decide to stand in solidarity tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to observe ‘janta curfew’ tomorrow on March 22, Sunday.

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:45 IST
People are dropping all sorts of tweet prior to janta curfew.
People are dropping all sorts of tweet prior to janta curfew.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on coronavirus outbreak urged everyone to follow a self-imposed curfew tomorrow. He asked people to stay indoors between 7am to 9pm to observe janta curfew. In fact, several states have taken major steps like suspending public transportation for the day. Amid these, Twitter is flooded with posts using the hashtag #JantaCurfewMarch22’ - so much so that it is now trending on the micro-blogging site. Tweeple are sharing how they are ready to stay inside and stand in solidarity to fight the novel coronavirus.

Here’s one Twitter user who shared a video of Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan of Kerala appealing to people to make the curfew a success. In her caption she wrote that the virus has been “the biggest humbling experience for the entire humanity.”

Retired IPS officer-turned-politician Kiran Bedi also shared an awareness video using the hashtag:

Here’s another Twitter user sharing how they will observe janta curfew:

Then there is this Twitter user who shared a handwritten note urging everyone to observe the day:

Someone tweeted that “it’s not a curfew, it’s care for you.”

In his speech, PM Modi also asked people to stand in front of their houses or in balconies at 5 pm tomorrow and clap or ring bells. He mentioned this is a gesture to show respect and thank the emergency workers who are working in the frontline amid the crisis. Several people decided to do it today too and here’s what they’re sharing on Twitter.

In India, 283 confirmed cases of coronavirus are reported till now and four people died because of the pandemic. COVID-19 is one of the biggest public health threats in recent times. Authorities, around the world, are asking people to follow social distancing and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.

