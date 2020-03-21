‘Janta curfew March 22’ trends on Twitter as Indians decide to stand in solidarity tomorrow

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on coronavirus outbreak urged everyone to follow a self-imposed curfew tomorrow. He asked people to stay indoors between 7am to 9pm to observe janta curfew. In fact, several states have taken major steps like suspending public transportation for the day. Amid these, Twitter is flooded with posts using the hashtag #JantaCurfewMarch22’ - so much so that it is now trending on the micro-blogging site. Tweeple are sharing how they are ready to stay inside and stand in solidarity to fight the novel coronavirus.

Here’s one Twitter user who shared a video of Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan of Kerala appealing to people to make the curfew a success. In her caption she wrote that the virus has been “the biggest humbling experience for the entire humanity.”

This virus has been the biggest humbling experience for the entire humanity.We will definitely follow the #JantaCurfewMarch22 but can we extend it for 1 week to contain the spread. Out of our own will and resolve. 🙏🏼 pl retweet if you agree! https://t.co/XlcGLPdUZU — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) March 21, 2020

Retired IPS officer-turned-politician Kiran Bedi also shared an awareness video using the hashtag:

"Take no infection-leave no infection" while picking up essentials from the market.

Situation of social distancing far better today than yesterday. This will help observe total #JantaCurfewMarch22 tom in Puducherry. @PMOIndia @DDNational @AkashvaniAIR @ANI @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/ENBpKlTIA6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 21, 2020

Here’s another Twitter user sharing how they will observe janta curfew:

Then there is this Twitter user who shared a handwritten note urging everyone to observe the day:

Someone tweeted that “it’s not a curfew, it’s care for you.”

In his speech, PM Modi also asked people to stand in front of their houses or in balconies at 5 pm tomorrow and clap or ring bells. He mentioned this is a gesture to show respect and thank the emergency workers who are working in the frontline amid the crisis. Several people decided to do it today too and here’s what they’re sharing on Twitter.

People in balcony of Gaur City , Greater Noida "Clapping today evening " Best Form of Gratitude , preparations for tomorrow ie 22 nd March at 5 Pm . #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona #ISupportJantaCurfew #JantaCurfewMarch22 pic.twitter.com/3Gq9gl6jkm — Kuljeet Singh Chahal (@kuljeetschahal) March 21, 2020

In India, 283 confirmed cases of coronavirus are reported till now and four people died because of the pandemic. COVID-19 is one of the biggest public health threats in recent times. Authorities, around the world, are asking people to follow social distancing and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.