Jaw-dropping video of narrow Himachal road leaves tweeple shocked. Watch

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:33 IST

“Difficult road often leads to beautiful destinations,” says a tweet going viral. It shows a narrow meandering road in Himachal Pradesh which seems far too scary for just anyone to cross. Yet, the video not only captures the treacherous road that’s definitely not meant for the fainthearted, it also showcases the stunning beauty of the areas. Chances are this video will you leave you feeling confused - watching the tapering path may make you feel uncomfortable, yet the scenic beauty of the area may make you miss your last holiday to the hills.

The video has been tweeted by Ankur Rapria, IRS earlier today. “Incredible India,” he tweeted, adding that the video was recorded near Sach Pass, Chamba. “Not a regular road, covered with snow for 8-9 months,” he wrote in his tweet further.

The recording shows glimpses of the hills, a snow-covered valley and even a waterfall on the road.

Rapria mentioned in the comments section that the video was recorded in July 2019 by him while his friend drove. And in case it wasn’t already clear, the video was recorded from inside a car. We’ll let you imagine a car driving on that road while you watch this video.

Incredible India

Difficult Road often leads to beautiful destinations.

Near Sach Pass, Chamba, HP

Not a regular road, covered with snow for 8-9 months. pic.twitter.com/PEyI86pLek — Ankur Rapria, IRS (@ankurrapria11) May 28, 2020

The stunning capture has caught the attention of many. Since being shared, the clip has collected over 2,400 likes and nearly 600 shares - and counting. “Terrifying”, “jaw-dropping”, “adventurous” are just some of the words tweeple have used to describe the video.

“This is terrifying. But Himachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful and mesmerising place in India,” comments a Twitter user. “A road not for the faint hearted,” writes another. “Wow, really adventurous but too scary at the same time,” adds a third. “Drove on these kind of roads on the way to Spiti and beyond. It was an experience of a lifetime. Would be chanting under my breath for dear life!” says a fourth sharing their own experience.

What do you think of the video?