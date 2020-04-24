e-paper
Jharkhand doctor couple treats COVID-19 patients on wedding anniversary, wins hearts

Jharkhand doctor couple treats COVID-19 patients on wedding anniversary, wins hearts

Dr Rithika and Dr Nishant Pathak were seen treating patients at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on their special day amid the pandemic.

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Dr Rithika and Dr Nishant Pathak were seen treating patients
Dr Rithika and Dr Nishant Pathak were seen treating patients(Twitter/@DrNishantPathak)
         

A doctor couple who continued to be on duty, treating patients of COVID-19, was lauded on Thursday for their commitment to work despite it being their wedding anniversary.

Dr Rithika and Dr Nishant Pathak were seen treating patients at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on their special day amid the pandemic.

Their commitment to serve the patients was lauded by the people of the state and Chief Minister Hemant Soren who expressed gratitude to the couple.

Warriors like you fighting against coronavirus with dedication and hard work are giving courage and life to coronavirus patients, Soren said in a tweet.

My heartfelt gratitude to all such warriors, Soren said, congratulating the couple on their wedding anniversary.

