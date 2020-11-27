Kamala Harris calls teen artist to thank him for creating her portrait. Watch their endearing conversation

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:09 IST

When 14-year-old Tyler Gordon shared a video of himself creating a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, he only urged people to retweet it so it reaches her. And, it did! However, what followed next is something that the young artist could have never imagined. He received a call from Harris herself.

A few days ago, on November 23, Tyler tweeted, “@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I’m 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!” and shared the video. The clip opens to show the teen sitting in front of a blank canvas beside a water body. Within moments, he creates magic with his paintbrushes to fill up the canvas with a beautiful portrait of Harris.

@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!@JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff @SenKamalaHarris @WeGotGame2 pic.twitter.com/X0qtChKBf2 — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 23, 2020

On November 26, he replied to his own tweet to announce to the world about the amazing news. “She called me!!!!!! @KamalaHarris called ME!!!!” he wrote.

Later, in another tweet, he also shared a clip of the conversation and it’s absolutely amazing to hear. “Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!!Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!!” he wrote while sharing the clip.

In the video, Gordon is seen speaking with Harris on speaker. Harris says that Gordon’s work is magnificent and that she is overwhelmed. She even goes on to say that he really has a gift. Harris also expresses how one day she wishes to meet him and also thanks him for creating something so beautiful. She further wishes his whole family a very “Happy Thanksgiving”.

What is absolutely wonderful to watch in the entire video is the expression on Gordon’s face. It reflects a combination of absolute surprise and sheer joy.

Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!!

Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!! pic.twitter.com/5eA6Oy2WtG — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 26, 2020

People couldn’t keep calm while commenting on the video. They praised both the artist’s work and Harris’ gesture.

“That video right there shows exactly why Kamala Harris is going to be a wonderful Vice President! To personally call this incredibly gifted young man, the encouragement that she gave him, is an example to all young people. It shows that she has a big heart and that’s what we need,” shared a Twitter user. “Hey Tyler, you did a good job staying composed! I don’t know how I would’ve reacted. I would have been speechless. Nice that your mom got it on video... you’ll be able to watch that encounter forever,” expressed another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the entire incident?

