Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:51 IST

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, who celebrated his house warming function in Koppal, installed a silicon wax statue of his wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident in July 2017. Pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral across social media.

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist, Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru, took a year to prepare my wife’s statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability,” said Gupta .

The pictures have since collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

So much of love . Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him . Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians. — Roshni Shah (@roshshah89) August 11, 2020

Hats off to srinivasa guptha for giving true value for his long term relationship. He is showing how we have to value our relationship, that is lacking nowadays in all families. — GoogleMadhu (@ajaathashatru) August 11, 2020

Wahh hats off to the artist, it looks so real😳 — Neethu Nair (@Neethu__Nair) August 11, 2020

This looks so real..because the emotions behind it are real!! Awesome!! — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) August 11, 2020

The statue was built inside Gupta’s home with the help of architect Ranghannanavar.

“Our artist suggested to me to have a silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place and an AC cant be switched on all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared,” Gupta added.