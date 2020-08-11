e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home

Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home,” said industrialist Shrinivas Gupta.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Koppala (Karnataka)
A picture of Shrinivas Gupta with his wife’s statue.
A picture of Shrinivas Gupta with his wife’s statue. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, who celebrated his house warming function in Koppal, installed a silicon wax statue of his wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident in July 2017. Pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral across social media.

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist, Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru, took a year to prepare my wife’s statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability,” said Gupta .

The pictures have since collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

The statue was built inside Gupta’s home with the help of architect Ranghannanavar.

“Our artist suggested to me to have a silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place and an AC cant be switched on all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared,” Gupta added.

