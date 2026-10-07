FlyDubai Attacker Was Part of Pilot Hiring Spree at Fast-Growing Airline

FlyDubai has been one of the world’s fastest expanding airlines, nearly doubling its staff since the pandemic to become the go-to low-cost carrier for a travel-hungry region. Passengers were ferried on a FlyDubai flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel after the flight was diverted on Sept. 30 following the attack. That growth is now running headlong into the biggest challenge in the carrier’s history: restoring trust after a novice pilot attempted to intentionally crash a plane on one of its most sensitive routes, to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. FlyDubai’s model has been built on a simple proposition: a low-cost airline connecting a region where air travel is often difficult and dangerous. That has made the carrier an increasingly important part of Dubai’s global aviation strategy, but it also places unusual demands on it. Now, the attempted hijacking by co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami is raising questions about whether FlyDubai’s push for growth has outpaced its ability to recruit and vet the people it entrusts to fly its planes. FlyDubai is the discount cousin to the United Arab Emirates’ prestige long-haul airline, Emirates, whose brand adorns stadiums and the jerseys of European soccer teams. FlyDubai works in the background to offer cheap flights, often to the region’s more dangerous destinations. Both are state-backed and led by the ruler of Dubai’s uncle. Migrant workers and vacationers are FlyDubai’s mainstay customers. They include Thais traveling from Bangkok to Israel to work as farmhands, traders coming from Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland and Russian vacationers coming from Moscow—even after Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Those flights represent a key plank of FlyDubai’s reach and appeal—the airline will go places Western carriers can’t or won’t. FlyDubai takes passengers to Taliban-ruled Kabul or postrevolution Damascus in Syria, where the suburbs around its airport remain largely concrete ruins.

The Emirates brand adorns the jerseys of European soccer teams.

Tel Aviv has been one of FlyDubai’s key destinations since the U.A.E. and Israel agreed to normalize relations in 2020. It was the first Gulf airline into the country, welcomed at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Operations expanded to as many as 10 flights a day at one point, even after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on the country when other airlines pulled out over security concerns. In 2025, FlyDubai flew over 800,000 passengers through Ben Gurion, a 71% increase from 2024. Overall, 1.5 million passengers traveled to the U.A.E. from the airport last year, behind only Greece and the U.S. as the biggest destinations. FlyDubai was well-regarded in Israel, often the first foreign carrier to return after missile strikes shut the airspace. It offered a crucial and affordable air bridge for Israelis to Dubai, where they can connect to flights across Emirates’ more global route network. “FlyDubai continued the whole time, they didn’t stop, which is remarkable,” said Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, a think tank based in Tel Aviv, who specializes in the Gulf states. But authorities and industry insiders are now questioning whether the airline’s fast growth contributed to last week’s near catastrophe. The Omani first officer who took an ax to his captain in a failed attempt to crash the Boeing jetliner was part of a rapid postpandemic recruitment drive. The 29-year-old had failed stints at airlines in Oman and Morocco before FlyDubai hired him in February. A FlyDubai spokesperson pointed to a company statement made in the wake of the near crash. The airline said it was cooperating with investigators and said the “safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority.” The route between Dubai and Tel Aviv has been suspended since the incident. Like other airlines in the industry, FlyDubai struggled with pilot recruitment after reducing its ranks during the pandemic. FlyDubai has run recruitment roadshows in the last three years in cities including Milan, Dublin and Warsaw, and last year started a new training program for pilots aged 18 to 30, according to the company and industry promotional material. It opened a new 38,000- square-foot flight training center in Dubai, signed a deal with Boeing to provide in-house flight training and last year launched a new cadet program to train foreign pilots. Since the pandemic, the airline’s total employee count has risen from 3,682 staffers at the end of 2021 to 6,763 at the end of 2025. The airline currently employs some 1,500 pilots, compared with 658 a decade earlier, company statements show. Pilot numbers during the pandemic weren’t immediately available.

Chart