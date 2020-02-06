e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Kerala town shocked as mysterious booze flow from water taps

Kerala town shocked as mysterious booze flow from water taps

For residents of an apartment at Chalakkudy here as much to their shock water mixed with liqour flowed out their water taps.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thrissur, Kerala
The freak incident, affected 18 families, living at the New Solomon’s Apartment. (representational image)
The freak incident, affected 18 families, living at the New Solomon’s Apartment. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

Flow of liquor from home water taps may be the wildest fantasy of every tippler.

But, that reverie became a reality for residents of an apartment at Chalakkudy here as much to their shock water mixed with liqour flowed out their water taps on Monday.

The mysterious booze flow was later found to have been caused by the dumping of a large quantity of old stock of Indian Made Foreign Liquor by the Excise officials in a pit resulting in its seepage into the adjacent open well of the apartment.

“There were 450 cases of various brands of liquor. We have destroyed it as per the court order. But we did not know that the disposal would create all these issues,” a senior Excise official told PTI.

The freak incident, affected 18 families, living at the New Solomon’s Apartment as the cocktail got mixed with the water in the well used for their requirements.

The official said they have arranged a 5,000 litre capacity water tank for the temporary use of the residents of the apartment and the process of cleaning the well was underway.

The excise officials from Irinjalakkuda had seized around 2,200 liters of liquor from a bar six years ago.

Based on the recent order of a local court, they decided to destroy the old stock, dug a pit on the premises of the bar and emptied the liquor into it on Sunday.

On hearing about the plight of the residents, the Excise officials sprung into action and assured them all support to get safe drinking water and promised to clean the well.

Chalakkudy police said they had not received any written complaint in this regard.

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news