Key ‘borrowed’ almost 50 years ago from English tower returned with apology note

After the key’s disappearance, new locks were installed into the Tower, constructed between 1077 and 1108.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:39 IST
The image shows the key and the apology note sent by an anonymous person.
The image shows the key and the apology note sent by an anonymous person.(Twitter@EnglishHeritage)
         

A strange incident took place in England that may thoroughly puzzle you. The key to an 11th-century tower in Kent was mysteriously returned by an anonymous sender with an apology note. The incident has been shared on Twitter by English Heritage and has grabbed the attention of netizens since.

“That awkward moment when you return a key you borrowed for almost 50 years,” reads the caption of the post. An image of the key and apology note along with a picture of the tower has also been included. “Thank you to the mysterious individual who recently sent us back a key to St Leonard’s Tower in Kent. Don’t worry about the delay, we changed the locks long ago!” it adds.

After the key’s disappearance, new locks were installed into the Tower, constructed between 1077 and 1108.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 9, the post has garnered over 1,400 likes along with numerous comments from netizens.

The spokesperson of English Heritage was thoroughly amazed at the discovery. “We don’t know how it went missing. We have no idea who would have taken it. We are hoping this person comes forward and helps us connect the dots.” she told DailyMail. English Heritage also commented under the post, requesting the anonymous sender of the key to share their details.

What are your thoughts on this post?

