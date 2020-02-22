Kid hugs pizza delivery man unaware he recently lost his daughter. Watch heartening video

it-s-viral

Roman Stoic philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca once said, “Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness.” A recent video involving a kid and a pizza delivery man captures the spirit his words perfectly. The video shows the young kid hugging the pizza delivery man. It’s, however, an incident that recently took place in the man’s life which makes the video even more emotional.

“Last night when we got our pizza (and ranch) delivered, Cohen [the kid] ran out to hug the delivery guy and tried to give him a kiss, too!” wrote Lindsey Sheely, the kid’s mother and shared the video on Facebook. “We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!! I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us,” she wrote.

Soon after in an update she informed that Cohen’s hug meant much more to the stranger than they have realized. Seeing Sheely’s video, the delivery man Ryan Catterson contacted her and shared a heart shattering incident which happened in his life - he lost his daughter.

In her post Sheely also added a GoFundMe link to help Ryan with the funeral costs.

The video along with the caption made many emotional. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you teary-eyed too:

Ryan Catterson commented on the video and wrote, “Thank you so much for posting this! This week has been a rough one and that really put a smile on my face. He is such a sweet little guy.”

People filled the video’s comments section with all sorts of reactions. While some blessed the young boy, others were elated by this act of kindness. Some became emotional and their comments reflected it. Many wrote that they are praying for Catterson’s family in this time of hardship.

“Aww… he is such a cutie,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh wow. How neat that Cohen’s innocent appreciation blessed this man. Definitely a God thing! Prayers to Ryan and his family, that’s so sad!” commented another. “That is Priceless,” wrote a third.

“Just that it was the perfect timing for it, I had been telling my kids and the whole family how much I needed hugs before they came and then that sweet little boy gave me one,” Catterson told NBC 10, cited Ladbible.