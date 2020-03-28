Kid rushes to doctor dad as he returns from work. What follows next is a display of raw emotions

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:25 IST

Highlights Medical workers are risking many things while working with infected patients

Such a video has surfaced online

It captures the raw emotions of a doctor

Each day, doctors, nurses, and other medical workers are braving all odds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are not only working long hours and risking infection, but also dealing with the plight of maintaining distance from their loved ones. This heartbreaking video demonstrates the toll it takes on them emotionally and makes the ‘I stayed at work for you, you stay home for me’ line that much more hard hitting.

The video captures the moment a frontline doctor meets his son. The clip shows the little boy running to hug his father but the doctor dad, still in his scrubs, is forced to stop him from getting too close. As the kid stops in his tracks, the doctor completely breaks down. This emotional moment has tugged at heartstrings of many and may even leave you teary-eyed.

A Saudi doctor returns home from the hospital, tells his son to keep his distance, then breaks down from the strain. pic.twitter.com/0ER9rYktdT — Mike (@Doranimated) March 26, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received over 4.5 million views and several emotional comments.

“Heartbreaking… hope father and son have lots of cuddle time. God bless this doctor,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s a message more than a scene describes what happening to medical staff around the world,” wrote another. “This hurts the heart to watch. That doctor is such a hero,” tweeted a third. “What a toll this virus & stress must take on those at the battlefront. Social distancing when we most need a hug. May God bless them & their families,” wrote a fourth.

Some mentioned that the doctor needs to be more careful and it wasn’t smart going near the kid while still in uniform. A few also mentioned that he shouldn’t have touched his face.

“He’s a fool. He should strip out of those clothes, take a long shower, then love on his son the rest of the night,” expressed a Twitter user. “The doctor may be wrong in touching his face, but... this is the purest emotional love between the little kid (who does not know much about the seriousness of the issue) and the father (who just realized the seriousness). His only concern at that time is to safeguard his son,” wrote another.

“The aim of the clip was to make citizens and residents aware of hazards of the coronavirus and to comply with arrangements and instructions of the Health Ministry,” the doctor, identified as Nasser Ali Al Shahrani, told Saudi newspaper Okaz, cited Gulf News. He added that through the video he wanted to highlight the changes in the personal lives of health professionals.