Home / It's Viral / Kiren Rijiju shares pic of monkeys ‘teaching’ a vital lesson. Twitter thinks so too

Kiren Rijiju shares pic of monkeys ‘teaching’ a vital lesson. Twitter thinks so too

“Animals can teach us many vital lessons,” Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the monkeys sitting maintaining distance.
The image shows the monkeys sitting maintaining distance. (Screengrab)
         

Various authorities across the nation are repeatedly reminding people to stay indoors. They are also urging people to maintain proper social distancing in case they need to go out to buy essential items or for any other emergency. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to share such a reminder but using the picture of a group of monkeys – and the image has now left many inspired.

Rijiju wrote that the “animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.” Captured near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary, the image is taken by Arup Kalita, the minister also tweeted.

In the picture, a man is seen sitting in front of a heap of watermelon slices and is also holding a bunch of bananas. He is offering the pieces to the animals who are waiting for their turn while sitting apart from each other. This physical distancing by the monkeys has now left people intrigued.

Since being shared a day ago, the picture has gathered over 8,000 likes and close to 1,400 rewteets. People wrote how the image is absolutely stunning, a few also tweeted that the animals are “ahead in terms of evolution.”

Many also wrote that the image should serve as a lesson for everyone. “Need to circulate this to all the hotspots & containment zones so that along with testing and contact tracing, social distancing becomes the new norm,” wrote a Twitter user. “They are far more disciplined than us,” expressed another.

A few also called the image “beautiful” and “inspiring.” What do you think of the image?

