e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / How to do social distancing Chennai Express style, shows Nagpur Police

How to do social distancing Chennai Express style, shows Nagpur Police

Nagpur Police took to Twitter to share a reminder about social distancing.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The department used a scene from the film Chennai Express to convey an important message.
The department used a scene from the film Chennai Express to convey an important message. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         
Highlights
  • Nagpur Police shared a post of social distancing
  • They used a scene from the popular film Chennai Express
  • The post has now left people in splits

Social distancing is the norm of the day and there is no way around it. Every now and then, different police departments take to social media to remind people to maintain proper distance with one another if they are going out to buy essential items or for any other emergency. Nagpur Police took to Twitter to share a reminder about the same but this time using a scene from the famous film Chennai Express.

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the scene shows the duo sitting apart on a bench. The department just added one simple word in the image and it has now left people in splits – while conveying a very important message in the process.

Here’s what they tweeted:

The post has tickled people’s funny bone and their comments expressed the same.

“Best one,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so funny,” commented another. “So cool. Hope people will understand this and strictly follow it,” expressed a third.

A person shared what happens in the next scene and tweeple reacted to that too. Check out the conversation:

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Black house and reflection: Nagpur police asks people to stay at home with a creative tweet

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Race for life: Mercedes F1 engineers use 3D printers to make medical equipment
Race for life: Mercedes F1 engineers use 3D printers to make medical equipment
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news