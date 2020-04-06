How to do social distancing Chennai Express style, shows Nagpur Police

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:25 IST

Highlights Nagpur Police shared a post of social distancing

They used a scene from the popular film Chennai Express

The post has now left people in splits

Social distancing is the norm of the day and there is no way around it. Every now and then, different police departments take to social media to remind people to maintain proper distance with one another if they are going out to buy essential items or for any other emergency. Nagpur Police took to Twitter to share a reminder about the same but this time using a scene from the famous film Chennai Express.

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the scene shows the duo sitting apart on a bench. The department just added one simple word in the image and it has now left people in splits – while conveying a very important message in the process.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

The post has tickled people’s funny bone and their comments expressed the same.

“Best one,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so funny,” commented another. “So cool. Hope people will understand this and strictly follow it,” expressed a third.

A person shared what happens in the next scene and tweeple reacted to that too. Check out the conversation:

But just in next scene social distancing breaks. pic.twitter.com/bj47o8EJVS — MANTHAN MG (@_brainvelocity_) April 5, 2020

Let's pray that the next scene comes in our real life too! Hope things get better after the lockdown. — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) April 5, 2020

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet?

