Black house and reflection: Nagpur police asks people to stay at home with a creative tweet

The department shared an image which shows a silhouette of a house with a caption written above it.

Trisha Sengupta
The image shared by Nagpur Police on Twitter.
The image shared by Nagpur Police on Twitter. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         

Wittiness and creativity are often the ways which can aptly drive home a message, especially during these challenging times. A recent tweet by Nagpur Police proves the same and shows that a serious issue can be addressed with a little sense of humour too.

The department shared an image which shows a silhouette of a house with a caption written above it. The text on the image reads, “Look inside the house to see who is safe.”

“The person you see inside is the Safest,” the department tweeted. Then cheekily added a hint too - “magnify and look deep inside.”

Turns out, when you magnify the image, the black colour of the house covers the screen and you see a reflection of yourself. It imparts a strong message that the safest thing one can do now is to stay inside. Isn’t that brilliant! The process, however, works better on mobile screens than on desktops.

Nonetheless, the creativity of the department amazed many and their comments express the same. People couldn’t stop saying how much they loved the post, some even shared images of their reflection staring back.

“Zoom in to see! Very creative,” wrote a Twitter user. “As usual Nagpur Police has the best creative team for people awareness in the country. Keep it up,” commented another. “Very creative city police, thank you,” wrote a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

A few days back, Mumbai Police too shared an image predicting the future for all 12 signs in the horoscope amid lockdown. Their witty post instantly won people over.

