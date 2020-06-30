Kitty tries to brave the water sprinkler, gets startled anyway. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:50 IST

It is no lie that we love watching videos of our furry little friends getting startled. However, this particular clip makes for a relatively refreshing viewing experience. That is because while mostly we see derpy cats get startled by unassuming objects, this kitty faced the wrath of a sprinkler.

Posted on Reddit on June 29, the video is almost 15 seconds long. The clip has been captioned, “I told him about the sprinkler”.

The recording opens to a long shot of a garden. Two kitties, one tangerine furred and the other with a black-and-white coat, are hanging around in the greenery. The orange feline is closer to the camera while the other stands by the sprinkler.

Just a few seconds before the watering device starts, the tangerine-furred feline takes a hint and leaves the premises. However, it looks as if the other kitten didn’t get the memo or perhaps, it wanted to brave the sprinkler. Either way, it stands its ground and ends up getting drenched.

The feline must not be a fan of the sticky-fur look because just a few seconds into the makeshift rain, it runs away. Check out this initially brave but overall startled cat here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has received almost 6,000 upvotes and nearly 50 appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “You told your cat about the sprinkler? Well, I can’t imagine where the communication breakdown occurred”. To which, another individual responded by writing, “meow—points meOWRRr,” imagining how the conversation must have gone.

“I love how the orange cat immediately was like, ‘I’m out!’” declared a Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on this surprised kitty?

