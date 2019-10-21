e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means

Since being posted, the post went all sorts of viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, it has more than 1.2 lakh likes.
Till now, it has more than 1.2 lakh likes. (Twitter/@ladygaga)
         

American pop icon Lady Gaga recently sent people into a frenzy with a tweet that had just 4 words. Ditching English, the language in which she generally posts, the star shared a message written in Sanskrit.

“Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu,” Lady Gaga tweeted on October 20. The mantra captures the essence of the feelings of love and happiness towards the world, reports IANS. When translated, in simple words, it means “May all beings everywhere be free and happy.”

An in-depth translation of the mantra reads – “May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.”

Since being posted, the post went all sorts of viral. Till now, it has more than 1.2 lakh likes and close to 33,000 retweets. People from all over the world are commenting on the tweet.

While some asked the meaning of the mantra, there were a few who reacted in a hilarious manner.

Back in 2011, during her tour to India the Born This Way star expressed that she sought inspiration from Indian women, reports ANI.

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s tweet?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:40 IST

tags
top news
BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls
BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News