Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:40 IST

American pop icon Lady Gaga recently sent people into a frenzy with a tweet that had just 4 words. Ditching English, the language in which she generally posts, the star shared a message written in Sanskrit.

“Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu,” Lady Gaga tweeted on October 20. The mantra captures the essence of the feelings of love and happiness towards the world, reports IANS. When translated, in simple words, it means “May all beings everywhere be free and happy.”

An in-depth translation of the mantra reads – “May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.”

Since being posted, the post went all sorts of viral. Till now, it has more than 1.2 lakh likes and close to 33,000 retweets. People from all over the world are commenting on the tweet.

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

While some asked the meaning of the mantra, there were a few who reacted in a hilarious manner.

Us little monsters tryna figure out what dis means pic.twitter.com/5H9FBwEchh — ❤️🦄🐾💖TheREALStaten❤️🦄🐾💖 (@TheREALStaten) October 19, 2019

Just beautiful. — Candi (@CandiLashes) October 19, 2019

Great to see #LadyGaga tweet Sanskrit Mantra which radiates the feeling of love & happiness towards the world 💕



"May all beings everywhere be happy & free and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness & to that freedom for all" — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 20, 2019

GAGA DESI — ये बिक गई है गाॅरमिंट (Hiatus) (@dilseharmy) October 20, 2019

Back in 2011, during her tour to India the Born This Way star expressed that she sought inspiration from Indian women, reports ANI.

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s tweet?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:40 IST