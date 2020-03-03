e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Langurs think fake monkey as their own, mourn its ‘death’. Netizens have thoughts

Langurs think fake monkey as their own, mourn its ‘death’. Netizens have thoughts

Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a group of langurs grieving over the ‘death’ of a fake monkey.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:46 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows a fake baby monkey with a spy cam inside its eye seated on a branch. (representative image)
The clip shows a fake baby monkey with a spy cam inside its eye seated on a branch. (representative image)(Unsplash)
         

Many animals possess the sense of compassion just like humans do. A video involving a group of langurs and a fake money captures that perfectly. Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a group of langurs grieving over the ‘death’ of a fake monkey.

The clip, however, isn’t new and resurfaced again after being shared by Nanda. It shows a fake baby monkey with a spy cam inside its eye seated on a branch. Within a few seconds, some curious langurs surround the fake monkey and starts inspecting it. One of them picks it up but accidentally drops it on the ground. As it lies on the ground, the animals gather around it. The langur that dropped the fake monkey picks it up and realises that it’s not alive. Thinking that it might have killed the baby, the langur starts grieving as the others join in.

“When the animals exhibit such compassion, it’s difficult to understand how humans can kill each other,” reads the caption.

Posted on March 2, the video has garnered over 3,600 views and tons of impressed comments from netizens. While some were surprised by sensitivity of the langurs, others commented that humans could learn the feeling of togetherness from these animals.

What do you think of this clip?

