Leopard casually strolls through lodge as people look on. Watch

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:08 IST

A guest staying at Singita Ebony Lodge in Sabi Sand, South Africa had the opportunity to witness and capture a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Thanks to the Internet, now the world can also experience the incident through a video. The clip, since being posted, has wowed – and scared – many.

Shared on the Facebook page of Singita, a conservation and ecotourism brand, the video is breathtaking too. It captures a leopard strolling, that too quite casually, through the lodge as people look on.

“This young male leopard was seen stalking a bushbuck in the riverbed in front of the lodge, before being detected by vervet monkeys. He proceeded to walk across the deck area, and swiftly away from the lodge to remain undetected,” detailed the caption of the post.

“While we strongly discourage close wildlife encounters, occurrences like these do happen from time to time. Singita’s staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and strict safety protocols are in place to protect both staff and guests in these situations,” it further read. The caption also added that the video was taken by an individual named Reg Calmeyer.

Take a look at the video that has the potential to make your heart race:

Since being shared on September 3, the video has gathered more than three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It also gathered close to 3,900 reactions and over 1,700 shares.

“He’s so beautiful - elegant. Is that the sound of the monkeys we hear? A bit nervous about his presence? I love the quiet and stillness in the people - just letting him pass though. I also noticed he is not nervous. He knows no one will hurt him. How wonderful,” wrote a Facebook user. To which the lodge authorities replied and wrote, “You are correct. The sounds you hear are the alarm calls of the vervet monkeys.”

“Wow. Amazing,” expressed another. “He certainly knows his way around,” said a third. “I would have fainted,” commented a fourth. “This is both exciting and scary,” wrote a fifth. There were several who simply wrote “wow” to express themselves.

