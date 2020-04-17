e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Leopard wanders inside hospital bathroom, later rescued

Leopard wanders inside hospital bathroom, later rescued

The leopard wandered into the hospital bathroom and raised an alarm inside the premises.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:55 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gandhinagar, Gujarat
The leopard sitting inside the bathroom of Ayurveda Hospital.
The leopard sitting inside the bathroom of Ayurveda Hospital.(ANI)
         

A leopard entered the premises of Ayurveda Hospital in Kolavada here, creating panic in the hospital.

The leopard had entered one of the washrooms in the hospital on Wednesday night, following which the hospital staff locked it from inside and called the forest department for help.

The animal was later rescued by the combined efforts of the hospital staff and the forest department.

top news
Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news