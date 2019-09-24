Little girl figures out truth about ‘tooth fairy’, writes hilarious letter to parents

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:16 IST

A little girl in London is winning a ton of love on the Internet thanks to her impressive detective skills. The young girl figured out the truth about the tooth fairy and wasn’t afraid to share her opinion on it. In a letter to her mum and dad, the girl spoke about her new found information. Her adorable note has since gone viral after her dad shared on Twitter.

“Dear mum and dad,” she addressed her letter after hilariously crossing out “dear tooth fairy”. “Yes, we know it’s you. STOP LYING,” she added in her note.

She went on to ask her parents for a tooth money hike. “Just a little tip: leave 100 pounds instead of 1 (It’s a great idea),” she wrote.

She signed off with “Yours-most-great-detective-at-finding-out-who-liars-are” and didn’t fail to mention how she’s their “favourite child”.

The letter didn’t end there. Her question at the end of the note is the icing on the cake. Take a look:

I think my eldest daughter may have figured out the whole tooth fairy thing... pic.twitter.com/p8oL39UYsQ — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 19, 2019

In case you couldn’t read that, it says: “What do you do with all our teeth? TELL ME.”

The wonderful letter has collected a lot of love on Twitter with over 2,200 ‘likes’ and more than 200 retweets.

“She’s very clever with her suggestion to leave £100 as it feels somehow threatening but not in a way that would appear so in court,” says a Twitter user. “Actually, what does happen to all the teeth?! Can’t believe I’ve never considered this...” says another. “I received a real lecture from mine on the need to tell the truth. Gulp,” says a third. “’STOP LYING’ 100 pounds, instead of 1 - astute kiddo, I foresee great success in her future,” says another.

