Looking for a dose of cuteness? Here’s a doggo using another as a pillow

This is one fluffy pillow we all would love to have in our lives.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 27, 2020 10:42 IST
Meet Milo and Oakley who will make your heart melt into a puddle.
If the words of this famous song are to be taken into account, we all need somebody to lean on. And after watching this clip featuring two adorable doggos, you’ll believe that the song isn’t only meant for humans. Posted on the Twitter handle ‘We Rate Dogs’ the clip of golden retrievers Milo and Oakley will make your heart melt into a puddle.

The 10-second-long clip shows Oakley chilling on the floor. Milo then comes and plops his head on his sibling. Oakley, apparently, is always there to give support to Milo like a best furrend.

To be true, that is one fluffy pillow we all would love to lean on.

“This is Milo and Oakley. Sometimes Milo requires a booty pillow, and Oakley is always there for him. 14/10 for both,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the cute video:

Posted on June 26, the clip has garnered over 2 million views and tons of reactions from netizens. While some flooded the comments section with their adorable pets who also prefer a pillow like this, others couldn’t stop gushing about the two cuties.

If you can’t have enough of these floofy siblings just like us, they also have an Instagram page where they regularly share updates of their shenanigans.

What do you think of these cuties?

