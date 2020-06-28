Looks like this doggo just stole his hooman’s girl. Watch hilarious video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:28 IST

You may have heard the colloquial phrase, “A dog is a man’s best friend”. Well, this particular pooch seems to be indulging in some saucy non-best-friend behaviour. But the Internet seems to love the hilarious results it is producing.

Posted on Reddit on June 23, the video is almost 25 seconds long. The clip is captioned, “Caught my GF taking selfies with my dog. The shade he throws me at the end hurt me”. Trust us when you see the look this doggo gave his hooman, you’ll understand the hurt he is referring to.

The recording shows the original poster’s girlfriend and pet pooch lounging on a couch. The canine’s head is resting on the woman’s shoulder, who is holding her phone up with the other hand. The lady tries to capture the serene moment from a few different angles.

Soon, the duo looks towards the side to realise they’re being filmed by the dog parent. The woman smiles cheekily, but it is the doggo’s expression that makes the video such an entertaining watch.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘funny’, the post has received more nearly 1.5 lakh upvotes and over 2,000 humorous comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. Many tried to guess the pooch’s perspective over the whole ordeal. One person said, “Bruh, imma need you to take that walk by yourself today”. While another individual wrote, “Oh and by the way, this MY girl now”.

“Look at me. I am the boyfriend now.” proclaimed a Reddit user from the doggo’s side. The woman and pooch look so happy together that we’d have to agree as well.

What are your thoughts on this funny video?

