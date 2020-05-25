This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch

Updated: May 25, 2020 15:16 IST

Whether it be Bella-Edward-Jacob, Katniss-Peeta-Gale, or Elena-Stefan-Damon, popular culture is filled with representations of love triangles. They entertain us, enamour us, and sometimes divide us into ‘team this’ or ‘team that’. If you’re a fan of this romantic trope, boy, do we have a treat for you? This love story involves a man, his girlfriend, and his four-legged furry best friend.

This clip was posted on TikTok on May 24. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Bro I let you into my house, I feed you & this is how you repay me”.

The recording starts with a man talking directly to the camera. He says, “When your best friend steals your girl,” while the same words appear on the screen. Soon the frame shifts and viewers see him sitting on a couch with a woman and a canine. Words reading, “Can I kiss her?” appear on the screen as he simultaneously whispers them to the doggo. As soon as he leans in to peck the lady, the pooch starts growling.

Wow, look at those fangs. Anybody would think twice before kissing someone this doggo was interested in.

Since being originally posted on the video-sharing application, the clip has garnered almost 1,000 comments and over 1 lakh likes.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “I think it’s the other way around, your best friend is jealous”. While another individual wrote, “Dude she is taken”.

“That’s so adorable,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this human-doggo love triangle?

