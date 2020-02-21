Maha Shivratri 2020: Odisha man creates miniature ‘Shivalinga’ on pencil tip

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:54 IST

Renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature model of ‘Shiva Linga’ on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Rao hails fromJatni village in Khurda district that is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said: “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made ‘Shiva Linga’ inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib. I took two days for stone made inside the smallest bottle and a day for work on pencil nib.”

Odisha: L Eswar Rao, an artist from Bhubaneswar's Jatni, has made a miniature model of a 'Shivling', on a pencil nib. #MahaShivaratri (20.02.20) pic.twitter.com/eSu8zKCnAc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a ‘Shiva Linga’, he said. Rao had earlier carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Ahead of Christmas last year, he created church inside a bottle.

People were in awe of his creation and dropped all sorts of comments.

“Its really a proud moment for us, that we have a talent like this..... excellent work with a pencil,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well done,” commented another. “Wow,” wrote a third.